Michigan Tech’s new scholarship program supports community college transfers to the university

By MK DiVirgilio
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University says a new scholarship program will help students from community and technical colleges follow their dreams to the university.

According to a Tuesday press release, anonymous donors have endowed a scholarship to support undergraduate students transferring into programs in Michigan Tech’s College of Engineering and/or College of Computing. The scholarship program, named Husky Technology Pathways, will cover half the cost of full-time undergraduate tuition for two years.

Supporting workforce development in Michigan, enhancing the University’s relationships with community colleges, and providing opportunities for student populations who are underrepresented at Michigan Tech, are the main goals of Husky Technology Pathways.

Gabriel Escobedo, the director of Michigan Tech’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion, is grateful for the donor support.

“When the donors approached the University with this scholarship, I was moved by how much these individuals cared about fostering a genuine Husky experience for traditionally underserved and underrepresented transfer students, especially those who are a part of our Michigan College/University Partnership (MiCUP) program,” Escobedo said. “They understood that many are unable to fulfill their ambitions due to financial constraints and created this scholarship to support highly talented students in not just obtaining a Michigan Tech degree, but to also enter their dream career. This scholarship opportunity will enable Michigan Tech’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion to recruit more future scholars to join Michigan’s flagship STEM university.”

Priority will be given to students from Tech’s partner colleges in the MiCUP Program: Delta College, Grand Rapids Community College, and Wayne County Community College District. However, students from other community colleges in Michigan and technical colleges in Wisconsin will be eligible. Additional financial aid and/or student loans may also be available to scholarship recipients.

The donors hope the program will continue to grow through industry engagement and additional philanthropic support. Anyone interested in making a contribution to Husky Technology Pathways should contact Michigan Tech Director of Advancement Bryant Weathers at weathers@mtu.edu

