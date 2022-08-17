Michigan Tech Volleyball ranked 23rd in AVCA Preseason Poll

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is ranked No. 23 in the AVCA NCAA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll. The Huskies finished No. 22 in the final poll after the fall 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record.

The 2022 season begins in California at the Cal State Monterey Bay Tournament on August 26-27. The Huskies play Cal Poly Pomona and Academy of Art to begin the season on August 26. The trip to California wraps up against Cal State Dominguez Hills and tournament host Cal State Monterey Bay on August 27.

Opponents on Tech’s schedule in the preseason poll are No. 20 Ferris State and Cal Poly Pomona who was just outside of the top 25. The first home match is September 9 against Davenport. The GLIAC will announce its preseason poll next week.

AVCA Preseason Poll - August 17, 2022

Team Points Record Previous

1. Tampa (41) 1158 0-0 NA

2. Washburn 1050 0-0 NA

3. Western Washington (4) 985 0-0 NA

4. MSU Denver (1) 965 0-0 NA

5. West Florida (1) 854 0-0 NA

6. Concordia-St. Paul 848 0-0 NA

7. Cal State San Bernardino 818 0-0 NA

8. Central Missouri 777 0-0 NA

9. St Cloud State 701 0-0 NA

10. Nebraska-Kearney 677 0-0 NA

11. Colorado School of Mines 595 0-0 NA

12. Northwest Missouri State 586 0-0 NA

13. Angelo State 574 0-0 NA

14. West Texas A&M 542 0-0 NA

15. Winona State 499 0-0 NA

16. Hillsdale 466 0-0 NA

17. Wayne State (Neb.) 360 0-0 NA

18. Gannon 312 0-0 NA

19. Texas-Tyler 261 0-0 NA

20. Ferris State 205 0-0 NA

21. Lewis 199 0-0 NA

22. Southwest Minnesota State 191 0-0 NA

23. Michigan Tech 172 0-0 NA

24. Nova Southeastern 141 0-0 NA

25. Chaminade 123 0-0 NA

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Cal Poly Pomona 115; Cal State L.A. 112; Wheeling 98; Alaska-Anchorage 97; Central Washington 80; Colorado Mesa University 79; Minnesota Duluth 53; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 51; Northern State 45; Missouri-St Louis 44; Palm Beach Atlantic 44; Daemen 43; Oklahoma Baptist 39; Augusta University 36; Augustana (SD) 28; Wingate 28; Ashland 27; Regis 18; American International 14; Point Loma 14; Azusa Pacific 12; Barry 10; Biola University 10; Harding 9; Simon Fraser 6.

