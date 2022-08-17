Marquette tour guide creates individual adventure plans for people of all abilities

Enjoy beautiful Marquette from December through October with Marquette Recreational Tours
Marquette Recreational Tours offers guided kayaking on Lake Superior.
Marquette Recreational Tours offers guided kayaking on Lake Superior.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tour guide wants to help you experience the beautiful U.P., regardless of your abilities or recreation experience.

Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours (MRT) will create an individual plan for you, for your chosen adventure.

Marquette Recreational Tours wants to help you see the beautiful U.P., regardless of your ability or disability status.

You can check out MRT’s full list of offerings and book a guided tour at marquetterecreationaltours.com.

