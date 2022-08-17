Marquette tour guide creates individual adventure plans for people of all abilities
Enjoy beautiful Marquette from December through October with Marquette Recreational Tours
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tour guide wants to help you experience the beautiful U.P., regardless of your abilities or recreation experience.
Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours (MRT) will create an individual plan for you, for your chosen adventure.
You can check out MRT’s full list of offerings and book a guided tour at marquetterecreationaltours.com.
