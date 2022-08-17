Marquette tour guide creates individual adventure plans for people of all abilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tour guide wants to help you experience the beautiful U.P., regardless of your abilities or recreation experience.

Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours (MRT) will create an individual plan for you, for your chosen adventure.

Marquette Recreational Tours wants to help you see the beautiful U.P., regardless of your ability or disability status.

You can check out MRT’s full list of offerings and book a guided tour at marquetterecreationaltours.com.

