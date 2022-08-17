LSCP seeking public input on trail use in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is working to learn more about the economic impact of the trail system in Marquette County. They have a new survey online designed to collect data on trail use, spending habits when visiting, and the importance of the trail systems in daily life.

The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete for residents or visitors to Upper Michigan. The LSCP is working with the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, RAMBA and the Noquemanon Trail Network and Eagle Mine to collect this data.

“We want to know where people are going, what trails are they using, what trails are underutilized,” said " said Elle Jansen, LSCP economic & community development specialist. “That can help us understand if there need to be different trailheads or more marketing for certain trailheads, in order for us to sustain trails in the future. I think it’s really important for us to understand that.”

The survey is up now through August 22. If you take the survey, you are also entered in a drawing for a $250 gift card for local businesses.

