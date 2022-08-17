Laurium-based nonprofit rescues 5 rabbits from hoarding situation

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hoppily Ever After nonprofit is looking after five rabbits they rescued from a hoarding situation.

The location was in Kiel, Wisconsin, where more than 500 animals including chickens and rabbits were rescued by the Lakeshore Humane Society.

The Hoppily Ever After team drove down to assist with the adoption and care of the rescued rabbits. They decided to bring five of them back with them to further help out the Society, whose resources were spread thin due to the large numbers.

One of them, named Johnny, was malnourished and was in a very depressed state upon his rescue. The team involved him in various activities, such as bringing him for a day at the beach, sitting beside a campfire, and swinging in a hammock, and it seems to have had an impact.

“He’s been eating on his own,” said Hoppily Ever After President Kara Clairmont. “He’s still really underweight for his breed, but he is seeming to find the light in the situation and getting his personality back.”

Plans are for another one of the rabbits to be adopted next week, but the organization is continually looking to give other rabbits in their care good homes.

For more information on the organization, you can visit their Facebook page or their website.

