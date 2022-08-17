‘It takes a lot of work’: 4H exhibitors talk about UP State Fair preparation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Past the rides and fair food along the midway, you’ll find barns filled with animals at the U.P. State Fair. 4H exhibitors train with their animals all year to prepare.

One exhibit in question earlier in the year was poultry. With bird flu in Upper Michigan, the Fair Authority needed to see how the disease would spread before deciding if they would be in the fair.

The Fair Authority allowed poultry to compete in person without significant policy changes. However, birds from different farms are not allowed in the water at the same time.

Even with a decrease in the disease, it’s kept some competitors at home.

“I’ve known a lot of people that I’m really close friends with that have received birds that have had the flu and they didn’t know so they had to wipe out hundreds of birds,” said Scarlett Hanson, a poultry exhibitor.

Hanson is excited to be in person this year and follow in her family’s footsteps. She’s hoping for a title in her show which begins Thursday morning.

“Hopefully I can take the title of Grand Champion in Showmanship [Thursday]. This is only my second year doing Showmanship. Last year I took Reserve,” Hanson said.

In the same barn, you’ll find rabbits.

“For good show quality, you want to make sure they’re a proper weight. You want to make sure you’re not overfeeding them. They should be about 10 lbs. maximum. Groom them, make sure their fur is in good shape. Make sure they aren’t sick and they’re clean,” said Kade Helman, who won Jr. Reserve Champion with his rabbit, Apple.

There are also sheep, goats, cows and hogs at the U.P. State Fair.

On Wednesday, youth showing hogs got a shot in the show ring. After several rounds of competing, a grand and reserve champion are announced for each age group.

“It takes a lot of work, effort at home. Being able to work with your pig to make sure he walks in the ring when it’s time to show,” said Keaton Bartoszek, who won the Hog Grand Showmanship for 17-19-year-olds.

The first ever Poultry Market Auction is Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the back of the poultry and rabbit barn.

As always, the Junior Market Livestock Sale is Saturday in the Livestock Arena at 11 a.m.

