Here comes the rain again -- rounds of showers, storms through the weekend

A slow-moving system from the Canadian Prairies brings scattered showers, t’storms throughout the U.P. Thursday and into the weekend.
A slow-moving system from the Canadian Prairies brings scattered showers, t'storms throughout the U.P. Thursday and into the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can range from 1-2″.

