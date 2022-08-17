Here comes the rain again -- rounds of showers, storms through the weekend

A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can range from 1-2″.

