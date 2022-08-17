Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct

Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Joshua Lamb, 45, of Gwinn, was sentenced to prison on July 28, 2022.

According to Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Lamb was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct on June 24, 2022. He was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Honorable Roy D. Gotham and will serve 3-15 years for each case.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “The defendant took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her while she was unable to consent or defend herself. He will now spend years paying the penalty for violating her dignity. No woman should ever have to be worried what will happen to her when she falls asleep. I commend the survivor in this case for persevering throughout the pendency of this case, standing up for herself, and fighting to ensure that he was held accountable for what he did to her that night.”

Lamb will not be eligible for parole until April 4, 2025 and is required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
UPDATE: Body found of missing woman with dementia in Alger County
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue
The construction on Houghton's College Avenue has slowed due to unexpected rocks and a mine...
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings
Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
The 2022 U.P. State Fair
2022 UP State Fair continues with family fun, agriculture
The U.S. Post Office in Arnold, Mich. is located inside the town's grocery store.
Arnold Post Office under threat of closing
The Hoppity Ever After nonprofit rescued 5 rabbits from an animal hoarding household after...
Laurium-based nonprofit rescues 5 rabbits from hoarding situation