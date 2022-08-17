Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Joshua Lamb, 45, of Gwinn, was sentenced to prison on July 28, 2022.

According to Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Lamb was found guilty by a jury of two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct on June 24, 2022. He was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Honorable Roy D. Gotham and will serve 3-15 years for each case.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “The defendant took advantage of an unconscious young woman and sexually assaulted her while she was unable to consent or defend herself. He will now spend years paying the penalty for violating her dignity. No woman should ever have to be worried what will happen to her when she falls asleep. I commend the survivor in this case for persevering throughout the pendency of this case, standing up for herself, and fighting to ensure that he was held accountable for what he did to her that night.”

Lamb will not be eligible for parole until April 4, 2025 and is required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the remainder of his life.

