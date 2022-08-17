Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Under sunny skies, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) met with veterans and U.P. officials at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans Wednesday.

She discussed the construction of a new, modern veteran’s home.

“This building built in 1984 needs a bit of TLC so that we can bring it into the modern era and give you the support and high quality of life you deserve,” Whitmer said.

$34.2 million for the new building was in the state budget signed in July, a new site is to be determined. The plans are exciting for the Jacobetti Home Administrator Ron Oja.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity and I’d like to hear her vision of how this will move us forward,” Oja said.

The complex will match the designs of the newly constructed veterans home in both Grand Rapids and Macomb County. The idea is to make the facility feel more like a home for residents, it will house 100 veterans offering each their own bedroom and bathroom.

“This will offer new healthcare services and better quality of life for veterans with a gym, a café, a barber shop, green spaces and meeting rooms,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said she looks forward to the new opportunities the home will provide.

“I know that the hardworking staff here will build out programming for residents whether its hunting trips or volunteering events to board game nights,” Whitmer said.

A safer and higher-quality building will save veterans money.

“It can save veterans anywhere from $3,500 to $12,000 a month in out-of-pocket expenses. So getting this done gives more veterans a safe place to call home,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer outlined other budget items targeted to assist veterans, one being Helmets to Hardhats.

“Which is a program to help veterans land good paying construction and skilled trades jobs,” Whitmer said.

The Governor’s U.P. Budget Tour will continue tomorrow, and she will be at the U.P. State Fair for the Governor’s Luncheon.

