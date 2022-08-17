First cannabis growing facility in Marquette to hold launch party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - North Coast Cultivation products are exclusively sold at The Fire Station Cannabis Company locations.

It is the first growing facility in Marquette and will be holding a launch party Saturday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The facility is run by Marquette locals who work to bring the west coast traditional culture to Marquette. Owners say their products are different from what you normally find in dispensaries.

“I think the care and intent and love we put into our craft makes us different. We do all live soils and compost teas and I think we picked a really great team that puts a lot of care into the facility,” said Co-Owner Meghan Poglese.

The launch party is open to members of the public ages 21 and up.

