Arnold Post Office under threat of closing

ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - A post office in Marquette County is under threat of closing.

A post office in Arnold, Mich., located forty miles south of Marquette, does not have adequate staff to remain open, according to post office staff. The post office delivers mail to Arnold, nearby Felch Township and others. Marquette County Board of Commissioners District 5 Representative Bill Nordeen said closing this location would make it difficult for those who live nearby to receive mail.

“If they close this post office, people in Felch Township will have to travel a long way to get their mail,” Nordeen said.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Marquette County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution to oppose closing the post office. Marquette County Board of Commissioners District 3 Representative Stephen Adamini said shutting the post office down could also force Arnold’s grocery store to close.

“I suspect that the revenue the post office gets for handling mail may be important to them being able to support the grocery store,” Adamini explained. “They do not have a big population that comes in to buy groceries and this could make it harder.”

Marquette County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Gerry Corkin said the next step is to contact Michigan’s federal legislators in hopes of keeping the Arnold post office open.

