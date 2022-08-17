2022 UP State Fair continues

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fun, 4-H and funnel cakes are only some of the attractions coming to the U.P. this week. The U.P. State Fair is on in Escanaba.

Attendees can expect to find a petting zoo, carnival rides and live entertainment the rest of the week. The fair will also feature themed days, such as Honored Citizens Day on Thursday and Ladies’ Day on Friday.

The fair is also a great place to see animals such as Ralphy, the 4-H Grand Champion steer. Ralphy’s owner says participating in the U.P. State Fair is a rewarding experience.

“The most rewarding part is just being able to be here and being able to show off all the work that I’ve done,” said Isobel Miller, 4-H Grand Champion Steer Breeder. “We’ve gone to a bunch of shows downstate and upstate, so it’s been really rewarding.”

The fair continues through Sunday, August 21, and wraps up with fireworks at dusk.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.