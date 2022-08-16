Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy seeks volunteers for Chocolay Bayou Art Walk

Chocolay Bayou Art Walk
Chocolay Bayou Art Walk(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Bayou Art Walk will be held at the Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy is currently seeking more volunteers for the event. Participants will be able to explore the Chocolay Bayou trails while admiring eight different local artists’ work. The walk is a celebration of the natural beauty and community space provided by the bayou.

Event Coordinator Jo Foley said it also promotes land conservancy.

“There is a lot of development going on, especially around the towns of the U.P. And areas like this with wetlands are very threatened and somewhat fragile,” Foley said.

