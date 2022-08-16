Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair

Upper Michigan Today episode 97
UP State Fair in Escanaba
UP State Fair in Escanaba(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup.

But first, elephant ears.

Mata's Fun Food is ready to serve you all week long at the U.P. State Fair.

The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s new.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the midway carnival rides at the U.P. State Fair 2022.

Plus... they stop by the jr. beef show to learn about the judging process.

Upper Michigan Today checks out the jr. beef show at the U.P. State Fair.

And finally, a look at the Miracle of Life Pavilion.

Upper Michigan Today takes a look at the Miracle of Life Pavilion.

Learn more about Tuesday’s affairs at the U.P. State Fair here.

