Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup.

But first, elephant ears.

Mata's Fun Food is ready to serve you all week long at the U.P. State Fair.

The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s new.

Plus... they stop by the jr. beef show to learn about the judging process.

And finally, a look at the Miracle of Life Pavilion.

