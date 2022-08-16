Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
Upper Michigan Today episode 97
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup.
But first, elephant ears.
The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s new.
Plus... they stop by the jr. beef show to learn about the judging process.
And finally, a look at the Miracle of Life Pavilion.
Learn more about Tuesday’s affairs at the U.P. State Fair here.
