Rodgers wants consistency from young WRs, Packers defense dominant in first joint practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants more consistency from his young wide receivers as training camp kicks into higher gear with joint practices against the Saints.

Veterans Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard had solid days. Both made great grabs late in practice during 11-on-11 team periods. Rookie Romeo Doubs added to what’s been an impressive camp with a red zone touchdown, but on the other side of the coin was unable to haul in a deep throw from Rodgers later on.

Doubs wasn’t the only one with a drop. And the Packers’ offense dropped the ball with a lot of offensive penalties as well.

“A lot of mental errors, a lot of pre-snap penalties,” Rodgers said. “Kind of been the theme of camp. Simple, simple plays we are messing up. It’s good to do it against another team. I like the energy from the first unit, but phew, a lot of mental mistakes. It’s unfortunately some of the same guys. Repeat mistakes are a problem. So we have to clean those things up a little bit; especially young receivers, we have to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. So we have to get better in that area.”

On the other side of the ball, Green Bay’s defense continues to shine as the team opens joint practices with the Saints.

“Domination,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas. “That is our key. Everybody gets dominated, don’t matter who you are. We want more. We don’t even feel like that was enough. We were so mad. And Jaire was yelling at us. And he don’t really yell at nobody. If you know Jah, you all know he don’t really talk like that. So for him to yell at everybody it was like lets step it up.”

Douglas was one of the more vocal participants during practice. Letting his voice be heard by his teammates, and the Saints, with the defense coming up with stops in team drills. Some of the biggest plays coming from the secondary with Jaire Alexander breaking up a pass to cap off a stop in the two-minute drill, and another interception by rookie safety Shawn Davis.

Green Bay’s defensive front also success getting into the backfield and collapsing the pocket against the Saints on Tuesday.

“That’s a really good football team and the next step is just being consistent. Everybody was pretty much fired up. We had another team in here and it was excited to finally play against somebody else,” said defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

As for Douglas individually? Today marked a sort of milestone moment. One year ago he was cut by the Raiders during a joint practice.

You read that right.

Douglas was in a special teams drill for Rich Bisaccia (who was then the Raiders’ special teams coordinator) when Douglas started a fight. He got kicked out of practice. They ended the practice early. Douglas was then promptly cut. But he’s come through that adversity to become a key playmaker for Green Bay.

“It was a blessing,” Douglas said. “I have grown. I am not the same player I was. Most of the time I don’t look back too much on who I was then, because you change. You grow. You get better. That’s what I did for myself.”

Roster Moves

NFL teams had to cut their rosters down to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. central on Tuesday. The Packers released RB BJ Baylor, LB Ellis Brooks, TE Dominique Dafney, G George Moore and LB Randy Ramsey.

Dafney may be the biggest surprise at this point in camp after appearing in 15 games with the Packers since signing with the team in 2020. His first touchdown ironically coming against the Saints that season, as well.

The Packers also officially announced they claimed tight end Nate Beckers off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

