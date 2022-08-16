Rapid River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen

Kassey Labadie is the 2022 U.P. State Fair Queen
Kassey Labadie talks about being crowned the U.P. State Fair Queen.
Kassey Labadie talks about being crowned the U.P. State Fair Queen.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen.

Kassey Labadie of Rapid River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant.

Kassey Labadie talks about the tradition of the U.P. State Fair Queen.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule.

What to expect from the U.P. State Fair, Day 2.

Watch your TV6 News for continued live coverage from the U.P. State Fair this week!

