Rapid River teen crowned UP State Fair Queen
Kassey Labadie is the 2022 U.P. State Fair Queen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 1 of the U.P. State Fair crowned a new queen.
Kassey Labadie of Rapid River talks about the tradition of the fair’s pageant.
Earlier Tuesday morning, Delta County Chamber of Commerce’s Vickie Micheau details Tuesday’s schedule.
