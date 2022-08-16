Range Bank holding annual school supply drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is holding its annual school supply drive. All month long, Range Bank is accepting donations at all their U.P. locations as well as online.

They’re looking for all school items, including backpacks, paper, pencils and headphones. Range Bank staff say they’re always looking for ways to help give back to the communities they serve.

“If you want to support students and schools, this is really making it go the extra mile,” said said Hanna Westra, Range Bank marketing & public relations specialist. “We’re able to match your donation, so it makes it easy for you to do your part to help the schools and we try to make it easy. You just have to donate online or donate at one of our branches.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted online. Range Bank hopes to raise $5,000 this year and will match all donations up to that amount.

