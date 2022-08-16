Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore receives inaugural ParkVentures grant to purchase accessible fishing dock

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan recently received a ParkVentures grant from the National Park Foundation (NPF) to purchase an accessible fishing dock for Grand Sable Lake.

ParkVentures is a new NPF program that provides grants for programs and activities that engage historically excluded communities through outdoor recreation in national parks.

The ADA-compliant dock was installed Thursday, Aug. 11 adjacent to the parking lot at the east end of the lake, along County Highway H-58. A trail to the dock will be widened and a walkway mat will be installed to make it easier for wheelchair users to access the dock.

“This dock will provide a fantastic fishing area for those needing wheelchair access to the park’s shorelines,” said David Horne, park superintendent. “Beyond fishing, and just as important, this new dock will offer a more accessible option for folks who want to enjoy nature and watch the sunset over a lake.”

The dock will also be ideal for the park’s Junior Ranger Angler Program, in which park rangers engage kids in interactive fishing activities and conversations about being good stewards of local waterways.

Learn more about NPF’s efforts to help ensure all people see themselves in parks, feel a sense of belonging in them, and experience the wonder and benefits of being outside at www.nationalparks.org/our-work/outdoor-exploration.

For more information about Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, visit www.nps.gov/piro or on Facebook @PicturedRocksNL and Instagram @picturedrocksnps

