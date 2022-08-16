Michigan’s Poverty Task Force visits Marquette, discusses access to child care

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County leaders and Michigan’s Poverty Task Force are teaming up to alleviate a child care crisis in Michigan.

The mission is to share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The main topic of Tuesday’s conference was child care.

“There’s a two-part issue, one is affordability, the other is the lack of access to childcare and we recognize that both of those things are important,” Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Deputy Director of Prosperity Kim Trent said.

United Way of Maquette County is a supporter of bettering child care in the community.

“Less than 25% of child care needs are filled so we really need some more child care providers,” United Way of Marquette County Executive Director Andre Rickauer said.

Trent said one solution is a proposal calling for the creation of a state Rural Child Care Initiative.

It would speed up the startup and expansion of licensed child care businesses in areas with more than three children under age five for every licensed child care slot.

“It would really help with ending wait lists that prevent rural families from taking advantage of child care options,” Trent said.

The event also featured a discussion of the Michigan Tri-Share Child Care Program.

Trent said the program equally splits an employee’s child care bill between the employee, their employer and the State of Michigan. Northern Michigan University is a participating employer in the program.

“Many of our families have more than one child in child care,” said Northern Michigan University Human Resources Executive Director Rhea Dever. “This two-thirds reduction in their cost can truly be life-changing for a family.”

Dever said she hopes to see more employers participate in the program. Eligible employers must be located in the U.P. and there is no residency requirement for employees or childcare providers. Eligible employees will have a household income between 201% and 325% of the federal poverty level.

“We look forward to partnering on addressing this issue as well as others related to lack of child care in our community,” Dever said.

Other topics included access to affordable health services, food insecurity and unemployment and job insecurity.

