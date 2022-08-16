Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest published author is still a high school senior. Liam Ulland-Joy is a senior at MSHS. He’s published the first novel called ‘Forsaken City.’ Tuesday, Ulland-Joy held a book signing for ‘Forsaken City’ at the Presque Isle Pavilion.

It’s the first in a trilogy called The Iron Spires. He’s been working on the novel for two years. It tells the tale of Atoll, a young soldier in the near future, who finds the course of his life changed after an assignment to the notorious, violence-wracked metropolis of Iron Spires.

“It’s incredible, I mean, it’s not everyday you get this opportunity, I’m really grateful, there’s been a lot of people that have helped me to get to this point, my parents and family and many people at the publisher, it’s very exciting to have this opportunity at such a young age,” said author LIam Ulland-Joy.

Forsaken City is available in both hard and soft cover. Work is already ongoing on the second installment of the trilogy.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.