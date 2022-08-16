Marquette police seek 2 men responsible for damaging Niemisto statue

Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil...
Two surveillance images show two men who police say are responsible for damage to the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette.(Marquette Police Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department requests the public’s help in identifying two men who were responsible for damage to the Phil Niemisto Statue in Downtown Marquette.

The police department posted two photos on Facebook Tuesday morning. No further information was released. Police did not describe the damage or say when it was reported.

If you have information, you are asked to send a private Facebook message or call 906-228-0400.

The statue, in the 100 block of West Washington St., was revealed in October 2017 in honor of the beloved man who volunteered for decades as a window washer.

