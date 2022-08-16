Marquette County Road Commission seeks state funding after May flooding

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding, while preparing for winter snow.

Recruiting season is underway for temporary winter workers, with the commission reaching out to past employees and putting ads out for new ones.

Around 20 temporary employees are needed.

The commission is also focused on recovering from the May 12th flooding event, where they spent over $430,000.

When the flooding occurred, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not originally declare a state of emergency at the state level.

“About a month ago, she said, ‘yes, I’ll declare this a state of emergency,’” said Marquette County Road Commission engineering manager Jim Iwanicki. “That opens up a little bit of funding to recover some costs at the state level for us.”

Road commission members will be at the Marquette Township Fire Hall for an emergency management meeting Thursday, August 18th at 2 p.m. to discuss state funding to help with the cost of flooding repairs.

