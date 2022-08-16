Marquette Area Public Schools sees budget increase for 2022-23 school year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) budget is set to increase for the 2022-23 academic year.

At a meeting Monday, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said the district has more money for facilities, hiring and training educators and student mental health. This is in large part due to Michigan’s bipartisan education budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July.

It allocates $9,150 in funding per student, with $250 million for improving educational facilities across the state. Sedgwick added that one of many district investments this funding will cover is a new boiler at Bothwell Middle School. MAPS Board Member Jennifer Ray praised the state legislature’s bipartisan decision to give districts like MAPS the funding it needs.

“The state funding is for once doing what it should for our children, so that is amazing,” Ray said. “Hopefully, we keep moving forward in that direction.”

At Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved bids from Papa Murphy’s, Domino’s and Lakeshore Pizza to purchase its school lunch pizzas. MAPS Food Services Director Christopher Collins said the district is keeping its options open on where to buy bakery and dairy products due to a price increase.

“In my time with MAPS, we usually experience a $0.005 increase per carton of milk, but this school year, we are looking at an increase of $0.07 per carton of milk,” Collins said. “This is unprecedented, I have never seen this before. Another cost increase will be with bakery items.”

Collins added that MAPS also wants to purchase more bakery items due to uncertainty with the global supply of grain. Despite all these price increases, Collins explained that MAPS is aiming to expand its reduced and free lunch program to more families.

“We are increasing the access for families,” Collins said. “We now have the online capability on Skyward for families to apply for free and reduced meals.”

Superintendent Sedgwick also noted that MAPS kindergarten enrollment is up across the board. MAPS Board Member James Randall said he is impressed by this upward trend. He attributed this to the talent of the teachers at MAPS.

“It is amazing that we continue to rise above,” Randall said. “It says a lot about our teaching staff and how we are able to keep getting the word out.”

MAPS schools welcome students back on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

