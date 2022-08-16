Independent movie filmed at 3 Florence historic buildings

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - An independent movie filmed in Florence; Wisconsin is preparing for its premiere next month.

Salty Earth Pictures is a non-profit production organization, and it is prepared to release its eighth movie, named “Stand in the Gap.”

It was filmed at three historic buildings in Florence. Director Steve Zambo recalls when he first visited Florence during pre-production.

“About this time last year, we came up to visit,” Zambo said. “My wife and I were amazed at the beauty of not only this one but the house across the street and the downtown event venues...These buildings really became characters in the movie.”

The film focuses on an actor returning home to film a Christmas special after several years and his re-connection to past relationships.

The premiere will be on September 24 in Florence. Tickets can be purchased here.

