How hearing loss correlates with other diseases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kati Stilwell, with Upper Peninsula Audiology, explained hearing is linked to depression as well as social isolation and diabetes.

Generally, people with untreated hearing loss, tend to avoid social activities which can also lead to more problems. Dr. Stilwell reminds people to continue to get their hearing checked or reach out to Upper Peninsula Audiology with questions.

