Habitat Humanity home receives new free roof

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home in Negaunee Township received a free new roof Tuesday.

Rainy Creek Construction donated its labor while GAF Materials Corporation donated the materials. Around six workers showed up to help install the new roof.

Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on the home at the end of June and is hoping to have it complete before Christmas.

“It’s very important to give back to our community,” Rainy Creek Manager Katie Mechling said. “Rainy Creek has been in business for 18 years and we are in a position to be able to help when we can so I think it’s really great to be able to be partners with Habitat for Humanity.”

Visit Habitat for Humanity’s website for how to donate or volunteer.

