Habitat Humanity home receives new free roof

Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on the home at the end of June and is...
Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on the home at the end of June and is hoping to have it complete before Christmas.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Habitat for Humanity home in Negaunee Township received a free new roof Tuesday.

Rainy Creek Construction donated its labor while GAF Materials Corporation donated the materials. Around six workers showed up to help install the new roof.

Marquette Habitat for Humanity started construction on the home at the end of June and is hoping to have it complete before Christmas.

“It’s very important to give back to our community,” Rainy Creek Manager Katie Mechling said. “Rainy Creek has been in business for 18 years and we are in a position to be able to help when we can so I think it’s really great to be able to be partners with Habitat for Humanity.”

Visit Habitat for Humanity’s website for how to donate or volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Ernst
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
Mugshot of Stephen Johnson from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Ishpeming man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting, abusing children
Jarett Woodgate
Police seek person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
UPDATE: Body found of missing woman with dementia in Alger County
The construction on Houghton's College Avenue has slowed due to unexpected rocks and a mine...
College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings

Latest News

Sign for the Range Bank School Supply Drive
Range Bank holding annual school supply drive
The first northern Solar Energy Regional Test Center was declared open in a ribbon-cutting...
First northern Solar Energy Regional Test Center opens in Franklin Township
Various solar panels from different manufacturers will be exposed to colder weather to test...
MTU cuts ribbon on solar energy regional test center
Author and MSHS Senior, Liam Ulland-Joy signing a copy of his first novel 'Forsaken City'
Marquette’s newest author holds book signing for first novel
Michigan Works! is partnering with U.P. students and businesses to offer apprenticeships.
Apprenticeship programs help young students start careers