Detroit cop pleads no contest in crash that killed lawyer

A Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in a high-speed crash that killed a lawyer in 2021
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer pleaded no contest Monday in a high-speed crash that killed a lawyer in 2021.

The Wayne County prosecutor agreed to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Teaira Funderburg in exchange for a no-contest plea to willful neglect of duty.

Funderburg faces a year of probation and 100 hours of community service, the prosecutor's office said. She will also give up her police certification.

Investigators said Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards in February 2021.

Woodards was a defense attorney who regularly had cases in Wayne County courts.

“There's no winner here,” said Arnold Reed, an attorney for his family. “Obviously we can't bring Cliff back, but she will never wear a uniform for the rest of her life. This comes at a great price for her.”

Reed is suing the city over the fatal crash.

