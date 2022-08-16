Clouding up to a showery return Wednesday

High pressure over Upper Michigan gives way to a Canadian Prairies system Wednesday, with scattered showers and few thunderstorms moving into the western counties then working eastward into Thursday evening as the U.P. airmass gradually transitions to humid conditions.

The Canadian Prairies system then becomes stationary southwest of the U.P., keeping rain and thunderstorm chances through the weekend.

By early next week, the system eventually exits both Upper and Lower Michigan with a return to mostly sunny skies Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear with few showers west in the early morning and patchy dense fog in the eastern counties; south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 50s to Lower 60s (coolest inland)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds west to east in the afternoon; scattered showers, few thunderstorms west then spreading in limited coverage (isolated to few) eastward in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, becoming scattered throughout Upper Michigan in the afternoon; warm

>Highs: 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, diminishing late

>Highs: Lows 70s to 80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.