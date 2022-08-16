Classic Cars on Third coming this Saturday

All proceeds from the car show go to the Marquette Women’s Center -- honoring Jessica Drummond, a victim of domestic violence.(Noel Navarro)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Street in Marquette will soon be packed with cars for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third.” This Saturday, August 20, more than 100 vehicles are expected to line up for display.

All proceeds from the show will go to the Marquette Women’s Center honoring Jessica Drummond, a victim of domestic violence. Drummond was shot and killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day in 2015.

The Marquette DDA says this is a unique event for Third Street.

“It’s a chance to check out these awesome cars from all over the U.P. and sometimes even from Wisconsin and Minnesota,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette DDA executive director. “It’s a great chance to check these out in a place that we don’t normally get to see these classic cars.”

This will be the sixth year for ‘Classic Cars on Third.’ The show runs from noon to three this Saturday afternoon.

