City of Marquette announces Annual Art Award winners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 25th Annual Art Awards, presented by the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Located at 128 W. Washington St., the award show will be held in the Masonic Building’s Red Room. The Arts and Culture Center says the event is free and open to the public with a “Marquette Formal” suggested dress code.
The red-carpet affair will honor the outstanding individuals who have made an impact on Marquette’s local arts and culture scene. Performances by past recipients and award presentations by notable community members will be featured during the event.
This year’s recipients include:
- Arts Advocate: Susan Divine
- Arts Business: The Gallery
- Arts Educator: Barbara Rhyneer
- Arts Organization: Revolve CC
- Arts Volunteer: Robert Mercure
- Performing Artist: Troy Graham
- Visual Artist: Sawftsea [Chelsea Monaghan]
- Writer: B.G. Bradley
- Youth: Ethan Swanson
- Special Recognition: Judy Sarosik
More details regarding the Annual Art Awards may be found at www.mqtcompass.com.
For questions please contact the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture at 906-228-0472 or e-mail arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.
