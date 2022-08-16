City of Marquette announces Annual Art Award winners

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 25th Annual Art Awards, presented by the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Located at 128 W. Washington St., the award show will be held in the Masonic Building’s Red Room. The Arts and Culture Center says the event is free and open to the public with a “Marquette Formal” suggested dress code.

The red-carpet affair will honor the outstanding individuals who have made an impact on Marquette’s local arts and culture scene. Performances by past recipients and award presentations by notable community members will be featured during the event.

This year’s recipients include:

Arts Advocate: Susan Divine

Arts Business: The Gallery

Arts Educator: Barbara Rhyneer

Arts Organization: Revolve CC

Arts Volunteer: Robert Mercure

Performing Artist: Troy Graham

Visual Artist: Sawftsea [Chelsea Monaghan]

Writer: B.G. Bradley

Youth: Ethan Swanson

Special Recognition: Judy Sarosik

More details regarding the Annual Art Awards may be found at www.mqtcompass.com.

For questions please contact the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture at 906-228-0472 or e-mail arts-culture@marquettemi.gov.

