Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain

FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.(WLUC)
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bird scooters won’t be in Iron Mountain much longer.

Iron Mountain’s city manager was notified by Bird Rides that the company is terminating its agreement at the end of this month. Bird Rides says it does not see an immediate path to building an enduring business in Iron Mountain.

The rental e-scooters appeared in Iron Mountain last summer.

Read the company’s full message to the city below:

“Bird is focused on providing a long-term, sustainable service that forever changes and improves the way that people travel throughout their communities. To do this, we need to sustain and expand our services in a way that meets the needs of our city partners, logistics partners, riders and shareholders.

“Unfortunately, we do not see an immediate path to supporting our near term requirements for building an enduring business in Iron Mountain. As a result, we will be removing our operations in the community. This was not an easy decision for us given your support of our efforts to bring eco-friendly transportation to your residents.

“We are grateful for your partnership and  hope to have the opportunity to return in the future as the macroeconomic environment recovers.”

