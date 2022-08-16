Avoid algal bloom at Sunday Lake Campground beach

Aug. 16, 2022
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - An algal bloom was seen at the Sunday Lake Campground beach Monday morning by Western U.P. Health Department staff.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Wakefield, WUPHD staff was conducting weekly beach monitoring sampling for E. coli. Samples collected Monday morning tested positive for toxins associated with harmful algal blooms. The public should avoid contact with water where the bloom is visible.

WUPHD staff will resample the bloom Tuesday. Click here for more information on harmful algal blooms.

Lawsuit filed in exploding air bag death in Michigan

