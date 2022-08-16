Apprenticeship programs help young students start careers

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
K.I. Sawyer, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Works! is partnering with U.P. students and businesses to offer apprenticeships.

The Michigan Works! apprenticeship program helps students with the costs of college classes in addition to on-the-job experience.

Intern Jacob Patterson was taking classes at NMU when he was approached by his instructor and offered an apprenticeship at Able Medical Devices in K.I. Sawyer.

“It gives me an opportunity especially to learn the field that I plan on going into for my career and helps me work off a little bit of the fees that I have to pay for college,” Patterson said.

Michigan Works! State Apprenticeship Grant Manager Brian Sarvello says youth apprenticeship programs are a good way to keep talented workers in the U.P.

“It’s a win-win both for the student who gets an opportunity to not only get an education but also that rich work base learning experience,” Sarvello said. “It also serves our U.P. employer well because if they get the opportunity to connect with our young talent before they leave high school chances are we are going to retain that young talent in the Upper Peninsula.”

Able Medical Devices Production Manager Robert Kinney says apprenticeships give businesses a chance to train new talent.

“A lot of times when kids are in college they are already spoken for before they graduate so if we can get them before the college level, we can earmark them for our business and see them through the process,” Kinney said. “It helps us train the way we want them to be trained and get the kind of employee we are looking for long term.”

Patterson urges all young students to consider the apprenticeship program.

“It’s been nothing but positives the entire way,” Patterson said. “If you can get ahold of it and get in the program, I highly advise it, it has been nothing but a joy for me.”

Visit Michigan Works! website to get an internship of your own.

