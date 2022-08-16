After morning fog pleasant summer day

Dense fog advisories remain in effect for portions of Lake Superior for the first half of the day. Otherwise, high pressure keeps the mainland with sunny skies and dry. The pattern shifts for the end of the week through the weekend with an upper-level trough digging in and eventually becoming a cut-off low. This will brings rounds of showers and storms to the area during this time period. Preliminary rainfall amounts range from 1.5-2.0″.

Today: Morning fog near Lake Superior. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s near Lake Superior, mid to upper 70s inland

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-70s along the shorelines, upper 70s to low 80s inland

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

