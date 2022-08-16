2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals.

You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment begins Tuesday night. Some who came to the fair’s first day said they liked it so much that they plan to come back later this week.

“I just like the thrill of rides, just getting your stomach turned around and stuff like that,” said U.P. State Fair Attendee Ema Crumb. “It’s just really fun to do that.”

“It’s just fun to spend time with my friends,” said fellow Attendee Rani Dale.

“I have a plan to come back with my sister towards the end of the week,” Crumb added.

The fair continues through Sunday, August 21, and wraps up with a fireworks display at dusk.

