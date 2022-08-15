Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.

The Marquette Chapter Commander, Joe Kerekes said events like Saturday’s is what the organization is all about.

“Well for our chapter of course we’re all vets, so it means a lot to us, and it means a lot to these guys and girls coming home now. They need some help too, and that’s what it’s all about, we’ll help wherever we can,” Kerekes said.

Overall the Marquette CVMA Chapter raised $7,500 for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

