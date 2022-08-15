Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans

CVMA riders on the way to DJ Jacobetti
CVMA riders on the way to DJ Jacobetti(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.

The Marquette Chapter Commander, Joe Kerekes said events like Saturday’s is what the organization is all about.

“Well for our chapter of course we’re all vets, so it means a lot to us, and it means a lot to these guys and girls coming home now. They need some help too, and that’s what it’s all about, we’ll help wherever we can,” Kerekes said.

Overall the Marquette CVMA Chapter raised $7,500 for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
Racers in line at registration for the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

Latest News

Rendition of the musical My Son, Pinocchio Jr.
Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”
The show gave first-time collectors a chance to bring home some free gems and minerals to help...
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
Around 65 vendors displayed their artwork spanning from ceramics, paintings and handwoven crafts.
61st Annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival highlights original artwork
Collin Hagan procession
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter