UP State Fair begins Monday evening, continues through Sunday

A bird's eye view of the U.P. State Fair in 2021
A bird's eye view of the U.P. State Fair in 2021(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022 U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Monday at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

The annual event is a celebration of agriculture and community.

Watch your TV6 News for continued live coverage from the U.P. State Fair this week!

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class

Latest News

An Anchorage mom said she spends around $80 per year in school supplies for both her students.
Superior Arts Youth Theater to host Back to School Drive
Someone pumping gas
Michigan gas price averages drop below $4 per gallon
Camp Michigamme.
Camp Michigamme celebrates 100 years in the community
Beacon House
Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community