Superior Arts Youth Theater hosts Back to School Drive

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, August 16 Superior Arts Youth Theater will be accepting donations of school supplies, for their back to school drive for Upper Peninsula Health Plan.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lake Superior Theater, located at 230 Lakeshore Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Suggested supplies range from number two pencils, to folders and notebooks.

Drop off times are prior to the Pinocchio performance, so it is requested that you walk down with your donation.

