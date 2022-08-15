Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend

Retro Days of Republic 1960's theme
Retro Days of Republic 1960's theme(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s.

Three full days of activities are planned including historical displays, a fun run, food trucks, karaoke and a 60′s themed parade. Organizers say it’s a way to bring the community together to celebrate the history and the summer.

“Republic is a great fun town, we all like to get together and come downtown to celebrate our small town, we’ll have live music all weekend, we’ll also have historical displays set up at the Town Hall, it’s mostly just to bring everybody together and celebrate the town of Republic,” said Leslie Hurst from the Retro Days Planning Committee.

‘Retro Days’ kicks off Friday with a farmers market at 10 a.m. The whole weekend of events wraps up Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class

Latest News

Concept image of the Buffalo Reef jetty, planned in Lake Superior near Gay.
How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery
Ishpeming man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting, abusing children
TRANSITION 5 STAR
TRANSITION 5 STAR
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Judge says Whitmer won’t have to testify in abortion lawsuit