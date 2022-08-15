Republic Township celebrating ‘Retro Days of Republic’ this weekend

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic Township is celebrating summer with a new weekend full of events and a theme set to take you back in time. They’re calling it ‘Retro Days of Republic’ and the theme this year is the 1960′s.

Three full days of activities are planned including historical displays, a fun run, food trucks, karaoke and a 60′s themed parade. Organizers say it’s a way to bring the community together to celebrate the history and the summer.

“Republic is a great fun town, we all like to get together and come downtown to celebrate our small town, we’ll have live music all weekend, we’ll also have historical displays set up at the Town Hall, it’s mostly just to bring everybody together and celebrate the town of Republic,” said Leslie Hurst from the Retro Days Planning Committee.

‘Retro Days’ kicks off Friday with a farmers market at 10 a.m. The whole weekend of events wraps up Sunday.

