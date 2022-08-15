Police seek person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A homicide is under investigation in Chippewa County, and investigators are looking for a person of interest.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating an alleged homicide that was reported Sunday around 10:02 p.m. Troopers responded to 4284 Clauss Row in Pickford.

The victim is a 42-year-old woman. Her name has not been released.

The MSP calls it an active scene. Troopers are looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the investigation. They are asking anyone who has information about where Jared Woodgate is to contact the Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217 or 911. Woodgate is a 49-year-old man from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

