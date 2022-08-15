Pine Mountain Christian School kicks off 2022 school year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County Christian school had its first day of school Monday.

17 students and two teachers kicked off the 2022 school year at the Pine Mountain Christian School (PMCS) Monday. The school operates differently than a traditional public institution.

“We don’t feel that purely age is an appropriate way to categorize students,” said Brittany Rasmussen, PMCS principal & teacher. “Students are different and they are not all the same. Students are placed into the curriculum by ability and not by grade level or by age.”

Students who range from kindergarten through eighth grade ages rotate throughout the day between the two teachers to learn different subjects. Last year, Rasmussen was the only teacher in the school.

“I enjoyed myself immensely last year,” Rasmussen explained. “I got to work with all of the kids. They got to spend a lot of time with students of different age groups, a lot like a family. Families do not have 20 kids all the same age.”

Over the summer, she said enrollment more than doubled, creating a need for a second teacher.

“We do have caps on having a one-teacher school,” Rasmussen said.

Before COVID-19, the school would peak at around 40 students and four teachers. Enrollment had been decreasing until this year.

Because of more students, Rasmussen says new projects and service activities will be available.

“We are going to be doing an indoor garden this year during the winter,” Rasmussen said. “That is something we are excited about and we are looking forward to the students growing academically and spiritually.”

While the school starts earlier than others around the U.P., Rasmussen said it is nice to break for the summer at the end of May.

Some public schools in Dickinson County start next week. There are still seats available at PMCS. Rasmussen said to call the school at (906) 779-7640 for registration. Tuition for this year is $2,400, and scholarships are available.

