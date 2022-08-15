More active week ahead
The Upper Peninsula will be under a predominant northwest flow pattern in the jetstream this week. This will allow a stronger trough to dig through Thursday into Friday. Eventually, it will become a closed-off area of low pressure, which spin across the Great Lakes. This will bring more rain and thundershowers from the end of the week into the weekend.
Today: Patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line early this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, low to mid 70 south
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and seasonal
>Highs: Mid 70s, upper 70s along the Wisconsin state line
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer with scattered showers and thundershowers by the afternoon
>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elseere
Friday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere
Saturday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.