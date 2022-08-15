More active week ahead

The Upper Peninsula will be under a predominant northwest flow pattern in the jetstream this week. This will allow a stronger trough to dig through Thursday into Friday. Eventually, it will become a closed-off area of low pressure, which spin across the Great Lakes. This will bring more rain and thundershowers from the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line early this morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, low to mid 70 south

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s, upper 70s along the Wisconsin state line

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmer with scattered showers and thundershowers by the afternoon

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elseere

Friday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

