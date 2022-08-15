Mild conditions to last most of the week

Rain chances ahead of this week
Rain chances ahead of this week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clouds have stuck around for today and that will be the case for tomorrow and most of this week. Mild conditions and seasonal temperatures will be around for the next few days with little rain chances. Though we do have rain in store for the end of the week starting out in the west by Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain will pick up by the end of the week on Friday into Saturday but could change timing wise as we get closer to next weekend.

Monday: Decreasing clouds in the morning into afternoon; mild temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny conditions; slightly breezy

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the morning and afternoon; rain chances out west

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; rain lingering in west moves briefly in east

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain in the west and central

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; widespread scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

