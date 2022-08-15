Michigan Supreme Court justice vists Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Supreme Court justice visited Escanaba Monday.

Richard Bernstein has been traveling the U.P. and talking with attorneys and judges to see what concerns or ideas they have.

He is the first blind justice ever elected to the Michigan Supreme Court. Bernstein was elected in 2014 and is serving an eight-year term as a Michigan Supreme Court justice so he is up for re-election this November.

“The thing that I love as a blind person is to explore, to be outside,” Bernstein said. “When you don’t have any vision, it can be challenging, it can be difficult sometimes you can get lost. In the U.P. if you go out and explore or take a walk, you know you’ll be fine because people will always help you.”

Bernstein says he is happy to represent Michiganders and is proud of the work he has done on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.