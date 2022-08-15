Michigan gas price averages drop below 4 dollars

Someone pumping gas
Someone pumping gas(WVLT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.

The county with the highest gas price average is Luce County at $4.33 per gallon, Chippewa County has the lowest average at $3.82 per gallon.

