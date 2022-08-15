Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville
Listen to Alyssa Palmer on Upper Michigan Today episode 96
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive.
Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer visits from Nashville to debut her new song, Yooper Girl.
You can stream Alyssa Palmer on Spotify and Youtube.
And finally... it’s National Relaxation Day, why not chill out with another song?
Alyssa Palmer plays her original song “Au Train”.
