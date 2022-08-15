Marquette native finds country music career in Nashville

Listen to Alyssa Palmer on Upper Michigan Today episode 96
Musician Alyssa Palmer on Upper Michigan Today with hosts Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta.
Musician Alyssa Palmer on Upper Michigan Today with hosts Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The U.P. State Fair kicks off at 5:00 p.m., a fire on Isle Royale causes evacuations and closures, gas prices are below $4/gallon on average, and Lake Superior Youth Theatre holds a back-to-school supply drive.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Monday, August 15.

Plus... singer-songwriter and Marquette native Alyssa Palmer visits from Nashville to debut her new song, Yooper Girl.

Marquette native Alyssa Palmer talks about her country music career in Nashville.

You can stream Alyssa Palmer on Spotify and Youtube.

Alyssa Palmer performs her new song "Yooper Girl".

And finally... it’s National Relaxation Day, why not chill out with another song?

Alyssa Palmer plays her original song “Au Train”.

Tia and Pavlina share two stories before closing the show with a live performance from musician Alyssa Palmer.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class

Latest News

Concept image of the Buffalo Reef jetty, planned in Lake Superior near Gay.
How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery
Ishpeming man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting, abusing children
TRANSITION 5 STAR
TRANSITION 5 STAR
Alyssa Palmer performs on Upper Michigan Today.
Alyssa Palmer on Upper Michigan Today