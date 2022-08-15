Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical hosted by Superior Youth Arts Theater wrapped up its first week on Sunday.

People purchased tickets to see “My Son, Pinocchio Jr”. Some familiar songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” were a part of the musical. But there was also some new ones to enjoy as well.

The Director of the musical, Kaitlin Palomaki said anyone can come out an enjoy this story of Pinocchio.

“You can come in with fresh eyes, you don’t have to watch the Disney classic, most people know the story of Pinocchio with the nose growing and the wooden boy. But it’s a different take on it, you’ll get songs you did not hear in the movie,” said Palomaki.

The musical will run again this upcoming week Tuesday through Sunday and you can find showtimes and tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.