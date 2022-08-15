Less showers and mostly sunny until strong system arrives later this week

High pressure over James Bay maintains mostly clear conditions over Eastern Upper Michigan Monday night, but a Canadian Prairies system manages to bring scattered showers, few thunderstorms to the western counties -- periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and even small hail possible from Gogebic to Iron counties until late evening.

Rain chances continue mainly west in Upper Michigan for the next several days before another Canadian Prairies system brings widespread rain and thunderstorms towards the weekend.

Tonight: Showers, isolated thunderstorms west and central diminish overnight; becoming mostly clear with patchy dense fog; calm winds

>Lows: 40s to 50s (coolest inland)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west and central

>Highs: 70s to 80s (warmer inland)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west; warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated t’storms west; warm

>Highs: 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, diminishing late

>Highs: Lows 70s to 80

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; mild

>Highs: 70s

