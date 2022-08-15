Ishpeming man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting, abusing children

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing children.

According to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, 55-year-old Stephen Mark Johnson of Ishpeming was sentenced on July 28.

On June 9, a jury found Johnson guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree child abuse and third-degree child abuse. He was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by Judge Roy D. Gotham to serve 10-30 years in prison, 10-15 years in prison, 5-10 years in prison, and 1-2 years in prison, respectively, for each conviction. All sentences will run concurrently with each other. He will not be eligible for parole until March 10, 2032.

Johnson is also required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life. Upon release from prison, he will be subject to lifetime electronic (GPS) monitoring.

Marquette County Assistant Prosecutor Jill Hoffman prosecuted the defendant.

“I was honored and humbled to watch two young ladies stand up to someone who exposed them to years of fear and abuse,” Hoffman said in a press release. “They were so brave to take the stand and I am happy to see that their voices were heard by the jury. The defendant now faces a just sentence and now all parties that were affected by his actions can move forward and begin the healing process. "

This case was investigated by Chief Chad Radabaugh of the Ishpeming Police Department

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a wildfire near Mt. Franklin on Isle Royale, Aug. 13, 2022.
10-acre wildfire on Isle Royale causes trail, campground closures
Firefighters from across Houghton, Baraga, and Ontonagon counties held a procession for the...
Multiple UP fire departments hold procession for Toivola wildland firefighter
Aurora Dahl, assault survivor, fended off a 10 minute assault from Caleb Anderson
Iron County assault victim shares story of survival, message for young women
Part of the Festival of Sail, "Mama Duck" is in Marquette until Saturday, Aug 13.
World’s largest rubber duck visits Marquette
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class

Latest News

Concept image of the Buffalo Reef jetty, planned in Lake Superior near Gay.
How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery
TRANSITION 5 STAR
TRANSITION 5 STAR
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Judge says Whitmer won’t have to testify in abortion lawsuit
Lawsuit filed in exploding air bag death in Michigan