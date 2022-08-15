Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes.

Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.

Police have not said anything about a motive or cause of death. Investigators call it an open and active investigation.

The homicide scene was discovered after police say the 23-year-old Anderson assaulted an 18-year-old woman running in Gaastra.

Formal charges against Anderson have not been filed in Brown County, Wis.

On Aug. 2, at 8:29 a.m., Green Bay Police were called to an apartment at 1320 Packerland Dr. for a welfare check. Officers found Ernst dead at the scene. His vehicle was later found in Alabama.

Anderson is being held in the Escambia County Jail in Alabama on charges of Murder and First Degree Burglary. He’s being held without bond.

On Aug. 3, 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead in a home in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Caleb Anderson.

Officers learned Anderson was a suspect in a separate killing at an apartment building in Green Bay on Aug. 2. Green Bay Police and the U.S. Marshals had issued a bulletin stating Anderson was believed to be traveling to Alabama in a car stolen from the victim of the Green Bay homicide, now identified as Ernst. Anderson was arrested Aug. 3 in Helena, Alabama, when police spotted the blue Ford Fiesta.

Alabama officials say evidence links Anderson to the killing in Green Bay and the killing in Flomaton.

Anderson is expected to go before a grand jury in Alabama, which doesn’t meet until Oct. 24-28. That would likely mean he could not be extradited to Wisconsin prior to that hearing.

If you have information on Ernst’s killing, call 920-448-3200 and reference report 22-241402. To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

